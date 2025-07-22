Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AKR opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 192,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 818,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.