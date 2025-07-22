Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of RWJ opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
