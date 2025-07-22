Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,370 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,091,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

