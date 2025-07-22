OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.