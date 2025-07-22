OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $307.43 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.81 and a 200-day moving average of $281.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.