Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $424.55 million for the quarter.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.