Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.74.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

