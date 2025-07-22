OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

