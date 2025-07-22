Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,187 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

BMY stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

