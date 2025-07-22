OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

