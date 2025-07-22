OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $372,954,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,168.60 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

