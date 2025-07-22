OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,420,000 after acquiring an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,830,000 after purchasing an additional 208,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,651,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $194.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $198.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.51.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

