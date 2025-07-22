First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First United had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.95%.
First United Stock Performance
NASDAQ FUNC opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. First United has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
First United Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FUNC
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First United
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.