First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First United had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.95%.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. First United has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 53.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

