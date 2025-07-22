Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%.
Shares of PEBO opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.
In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,480.80. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
