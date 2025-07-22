Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,480.80. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

