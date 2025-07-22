Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BX opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

