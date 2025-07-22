OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $566,000 Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 108,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Sony by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.