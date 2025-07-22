OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 628 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $522.52 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

