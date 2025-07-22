South Dakota Investment Council Sells 147 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AGCO were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in AGCO by 400.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 140.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

