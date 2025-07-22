OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 412,335 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

