Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22,533.3% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,281.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,539 shares of company stock worth $1,737,536. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

