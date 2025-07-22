OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

