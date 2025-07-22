OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.