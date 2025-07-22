OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 205.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

