OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $192.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $162.27 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

