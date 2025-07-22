Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 504 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTBFree Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $242.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

