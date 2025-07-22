Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 210 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

State Street Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of STT opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

