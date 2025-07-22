Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE AMG opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

