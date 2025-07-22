Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

