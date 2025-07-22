Comparing Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) & PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) and Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Crescent Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -603.63% Crescent Biopharma N/A -293.92% -206.20%

Risk and Volatility

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Biopharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.2% of Crescent Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Crescent Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and Crescent Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crescent Biopharma 0 0 2 2 3.50

Crescent Biopharma has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Crescent Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Biopharma is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Crescent Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Biopharma $10,000.00 25,806.00 -$37.88 million ($46.00) -0.29

PreveCeutical Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Biopharma.

Summary

Crescent Biopharma beats PreveCeutical Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

