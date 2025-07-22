Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

