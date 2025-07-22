Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $968.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,257.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $736.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

