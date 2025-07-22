Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 109,034 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 281,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

