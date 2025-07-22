Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $719.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

