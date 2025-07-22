Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 541.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $151.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

