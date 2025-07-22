Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 86.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.