Susquehanna Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LVS opened at $48.30 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

