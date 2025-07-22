Head-To-Head Comparison: China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BlueChemical has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 2 9 7 1 2.37 China BlueChemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutrien and China BlueChemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $62.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than China BlueChemical.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and China BlueChemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 2.05% 6.08% 2.86% China BlueChemical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutrien and China BlueChemical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $25.97 billion 1.11 $674.00 million $1.07 55.35 China BlueChemical $1.66 billion 0.47 $149.01 million N/A N/A

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than China BlueChemical.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. China BlueChemical pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Nutrien pays out 203.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nutrien has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Nutrien beats China BlueChemical on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, environmentally smart nitrogen, nitrogen solutions, nitrates, and sulfates. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bulk blending fertilizers and woven plastic bags. Further, it is involved in port operations; provision of transportation services, overseas shipping services; and trades in fertilizers, chemicals, and coal and coal products, as well as mining of coal. Additionally, the company engages in mining and processing of phosphate; and manufacturing and sale methyl methacrylate. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China BlueChemical Ltd. is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

