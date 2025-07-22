Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Critical Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.23 billion 4.62 $669.00 million $8.80 18.27 Credit Acceptance $2.16 billion 2.71 $247.90 million $23.44 21.54

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Credit Acceptance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 25.93% 15.27% 4.17% Credit Acceptance 13.03% 28.60% 5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Credit Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Credit Acceptance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $136.14, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus target price of $440.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.86%. Given Credit Acceptance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Acceptance is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company serves independent and franchised automobile dealers. Credit Acceptance Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.