Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $68.57.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.