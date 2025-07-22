Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 52,709 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,709 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $535,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

