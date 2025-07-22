Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $187.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $191.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

