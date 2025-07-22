Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

