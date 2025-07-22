Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,948,000 after buying an additional 902,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $654,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.9%

MFC opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.