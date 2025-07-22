Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,850,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 170,196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.