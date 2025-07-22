Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $463.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

