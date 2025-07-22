Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

