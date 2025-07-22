Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PVAL opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

