Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,751,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,675,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,933 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

