Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

ABNB opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,414,658 shares of company stock worth $186,206,855. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

