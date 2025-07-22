Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

PVAL stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

